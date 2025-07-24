Burney Co. Acquires 1,276 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1%

AME stock opened at $181.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

