Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total value of $17,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,642,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,051,944.32. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.08, for a total value of $17,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total value of $17,198,500.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $34,462,138.56.

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total value of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total value of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total value of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.56. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

