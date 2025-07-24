1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of ARQ worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 3,981.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 690,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ARQ by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 177,550 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARQ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARQ by 838.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 280,210 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of ARQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ARQ from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of ARQ opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Arq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 374,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,315.50. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,206.20. This represents a 5.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 165,856 shares of company stock valued at $677,555. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

