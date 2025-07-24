Triumph Capital Management Acquires 2,748 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.