IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $49.11.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
