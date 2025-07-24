Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $32,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 650.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $4,481,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $201.89 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $202.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.