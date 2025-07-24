GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,190,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

