AE Wealth Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,780 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $54.16 on Thursday. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

