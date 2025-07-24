Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of F stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.