1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up approximately 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $151.92 on Thursday. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $231.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

