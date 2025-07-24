Burney Co. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

