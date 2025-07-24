1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 80.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,366 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,579.08. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

