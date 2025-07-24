Brokerages Set The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) PT at $287.63

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.88.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,669.16. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 36.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Progressive by 498.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $247.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.85. Progressive has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

