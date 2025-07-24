Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,557 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,353,000 after buying an additional 1,060,490 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11,321.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 845,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after buying an additional 838,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.63 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.