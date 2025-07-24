Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PGR opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $208.13 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $313,633.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,669.16. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,160.43. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

