Brokerages Set Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $33.47

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

HAL stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,011 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 360,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 80,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

