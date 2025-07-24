Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. Veritex makes up about 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Veritex worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veritex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Veritex Stock Up 1.2%

Veritex stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.