Roundview Capital LLC Sells 6,070 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $132.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

