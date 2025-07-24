Roundview Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 41,964 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,094,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

