Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $152,752,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 280,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period.

Shares of LAD opened at $319.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $405.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.98 and its 200-day moving average is $325.57.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

