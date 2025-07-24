Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,157 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $246.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $278.00 target price on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

