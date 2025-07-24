Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 8,182 Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 108,229 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,492,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,218,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of SONY stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

