Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 36.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 271,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $97.34 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

