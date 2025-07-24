Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 310 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,148,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.8%

WSM opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $11,906,700. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.