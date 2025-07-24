Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of SHAK opened at $137.75 on Thursday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.