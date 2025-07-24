Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.36 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.02 and a 52 week high of $156.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

