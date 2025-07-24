Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.