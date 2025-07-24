Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,853,094.50. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $560.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.52 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

