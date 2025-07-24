Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,450 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,269,000 after buying an additional 655,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $263.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

