Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 2,389.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Santander Chile has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

