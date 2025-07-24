Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

