Analysts Set Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Price Target at $25.68

Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CURB stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.77 and a current ratio of 27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Curbline Properties’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Curbline Properties

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 4,522.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

