Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $456.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $456.25.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $434.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.27. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,462.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.