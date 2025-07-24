Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

