Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) PT at $49.33

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tourmaline Bio Price Performance
Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.00.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
Featured Articles
