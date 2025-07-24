Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) PT at $49.33

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRML shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,765,000. QVT Financial LP raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 107.1% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,473,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 762,094 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $12,168,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 419,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 172,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 13,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $486.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

