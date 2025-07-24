Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Receives $131.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Encompass Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Encompass Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encompass Health
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.