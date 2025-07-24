American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Investec upgraded shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. American Noble Gas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

