Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of TEM stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $3,723,561.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,844.24. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the sale, the director owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,474.26. This represents a 92.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,522 shares of company stock worth $41,600,238. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

