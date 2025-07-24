SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

