Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,918,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,002,000 after acquiring an additional 234,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,112,000 after buying an additional 74,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,322,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,578,000 after buying an additional 966,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $522,558,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,018,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,703,000 after buying an additional 116,866 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,750. This trade represents a 27.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,735 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

