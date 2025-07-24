KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $166,061,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of CARR opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.