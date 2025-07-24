Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

