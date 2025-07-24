Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

