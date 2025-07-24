9,992 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% during the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Duke Energy stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $125.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

