Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 15,656 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Maytree Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $11,530,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

