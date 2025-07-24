Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 464,029 Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 274.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 54.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 45.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Up 2.9%

Bruker stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

