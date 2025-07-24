SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 51 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $577,941,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $325.64 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

