Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 8,517 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $546.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $397.78 and a fifty-two week high of $570.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.