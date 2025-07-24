SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 1,628 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,198 shares of company stock valued at $98,977,831. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DoorDash from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.34.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $240.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.42 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.53.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

