SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 1,628 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,198 shares of company stock valued at $98,977,831. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash
DoorDash Price Performance
NASDAQ:DASH opened at $240.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.42 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.53.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.