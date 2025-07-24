SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $379.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $384.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

